(WFRV) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday the retirement of K9 Mattis.

The Sheriff’s Office says K9 Mattis was born in the Czech Republic and came to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in April of 2018 where he was assigned to Lt. Jordan Haueter.

K9 Mattis and Lt. Haueter were trained through the American Police Canine Association and Jessiffany Canine Services LLC before working together on all shifts throughout the county.

K9 Mattis and Lt. Haueter did their part to help keep the community safe as the pair took part in numerous demonstrations and presentations at schools, churches, and community events in the surrounding area.

K9 Mattis ends his career with over 600 deployments that resulted in many arrests and seizures of large amounts of narcotics, paraphernalia, and dangerous weapons.

On Friday, July 14, K9 Mattis completed his last official shift and began, what the Sheriff’s Office is calling, a well-deserved retirement.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says it is now left with five active K9 units that will continue to maintain and keep the community safe.