Columbus man dead after truck strikes fully loaded logging truck

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Columbus is dead after his truck struck a fully loaded logging truck on Thursday morning in the town of Brazeau.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, just before 7 a.m. deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 64 near Swenty Road.

After further investigation, authorities determined that a pickup truck, driven by a 41-year-old man from Columbus, was traveling westbound on State Highway 64 when it crossed over the center line and struck a fully loaded logging truck heading eastbound.

The 41-year-old man from Columbus was reported dead at the scene of the crash.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.