Combined 301 acres of land to be added to Devil’s Lake State Park

BARABOO, Wis. (WFRV) – One of Wisconsin’s state parks will be expanding by 301 acres.

According to officials, both the Nature Conservancy in Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources closed on a combined 301 acres of land that will join Devil’s Lake State Park. The land is in the Baraboo Hills.

The new land is reportedly at the southwest corner of the South Bluff Oak Forest/Devil’s Nose State Natural Area. It is part of the forest that covers the southern flank of the Baraboo Hills. The land will be open to the public.

The Nature Conservancy says they purchased 80 acres of forested land and the DNR purchased 221 acres from the same owner.

Officials mention that the Hills are important for birds. Reportedly, about 135 specieis of breeding birds are in the area.

For more information regarding the acquistation of the 301 acres of land visit the Nature Conservancy’s website.