Combined Locks annual Paperfest festival welcomes the Eli Young Band

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WFRV) – The 32-annual Paperfest event in Combined Locks, will be hosting a free concert featuring the Eli Young Band this July.

Paperfest sponsors say the concert will be located at Memorial Park on July 17 in conjunction with the Paperfest centennial celebration from July 16 through the 19.

Event coordinators note that the Paperfest festival will have several activities including, live music, balloon glow, fireworks, carnival rides, and sporting events.

In response to the current coronavirus pandemic, the organization reports that they remain, “committed to planning a great community festival through the unprecedented times as we are all hopeful to have something to celebrate come July. We are cognizant of the changing environment and will share updates on the Paperfest Facebook page. Through this process, we must remember community is more important now than ever before.”

For more information and updates on Paperfest visit paperfest.com.

