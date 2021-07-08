Combined Locks welcomes Paperfest, Cory Chisel to headline

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WFRV)- Paperfest is fast approaching and ready to rock the house with Cory Chisel starting Thursday, July 15, through Sunday, July 18, and Cory Chisel will be headlining the Craft Music Showcase lineup.

Chisel is thrilled to be returning to the stage and headlining the Craft Music Showcase lineup this year. In dedication to the bravery and heroism of frontline workers, Saturday’s performance is meant to be a special salute to healthcare workers.

The performer explains that since the start of the pandemic he has not stopped thinking of frontline workers. “I can hardly fathom the kind of courage it takes for these individuals to care daily for our most vulnerable,” says Chisel. He believes this is the perfect time to come together again and celebrate with music and fun.

Healthcare workers are encouraged to bring work badges or any form of proof to the Fox Communities Credit Union Tent on Saturday, July 17, from 6 to 10 p.m. to receive discounted beverage tickets.

The Craft Music Showcase is a local music lineup that was recently added to the Paperfest celebrations in order to continue to push for support of more original music from the Fox Cities.

The 2021 Paperfest will reportedly be taking place in Combined Locks this year. But there is a very special reason for the relocation; Combined Locks is also celebrating their centennial or 100-year anniversary as a Village. The 100-year anniversary was originally planned to take place in 2020, but due to the pandemic, they are celebrating it on July 15 to18 alongside Paperfest.

However, the Director of Paperfest Matt Boots was not complaining about the delay of Paperfest. Boots explains he was fortunate for the extra time saying, “It gave us extra time to adjust and see how we could make things better including adding this third original music stage and bring Cory to the festival.”

Paperfest is set to kick off Thursday, July 15 until Sunday, July 18. To find out more about music headlines and the event itself check out their Facebook page.