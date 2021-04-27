‘Come on down!’: Price is Right Live coming to the Weidner Center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Price is Right Live stage show will be making its way to the Weidner Center on Dec. 10.

According to officials, tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 30 at 10:00 a.m. at the Weidner Center’s website. Tickets can also be purchased at the Weidner Center’s box officer.

The Price Is Right Live is a sellout interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down” and play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show, The Price is Right.

Some of the popular games include:

Plinko

Cliffhangers

The Big Wheel

The Showcase

The event starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10. The Price is Right has given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to audience members across the country.

More information can be found on The Price is Right Live’s Facebook page.