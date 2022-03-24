GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Comedy is king right now in northeast Wisconsin. It’s just one of many events happening that has people coming back after COVID-19.

There are five comedians over roughly five days. The Green Bay Comedy Crawl is underway right now.

“Comedy does very well in the Green Bay market so that’s one of the reasons we’re trying it because comedy does do well here,” said Terry Charles, spokesman for PMI Entertainment Group, which partnered with a group out of Nashville to bring the comedians all here.

The shows began on Tuesday and run through Sunday. They are happening all over town: at the Resch Center, Resch Expo, and at the Meyer Theatre in downtown Green Bay.

“I always enjoy playing Wisconsin. And I had a baby, but I didn’t want this to do an hour of all baby stuff. So this is very, from like an elder millennial, a 39-year-old perspective, from me being like ‘what is wrong with everyone?'” comedian Iliza Shlesinger told Local 5.

She is just one of the comedians coming. Also performing is Fortune Feimster, who performs Thursday evening at the Meyer.

“This is my first time ever performing in Green Bay,” Feimster said in a social media post. “I can’t wait.”

John Crist will be here, too. He’s probably best known for his viral videos on Facebook and Twitter.

PMI Entertainment Group hopes the laughs will pay off – literally.

“It’s something else that we’re trying to draw people to Green Bay. It’s something that we do to do different, to bring people to this complex,” added Charles.

Bringing some much-needed comic relief after a long two years of COVID-19.

You can read more about the Green Bay Comedy Crawl here. Tickets for each of the shows are sold separately.

The Epic Event Center also has comedians coming there. You can see their full line-up here.