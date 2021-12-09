LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Coming Soon: Café Harmony to open in Manitowoc, Jan. 8

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc County will be gaining a new spot to get a hot cup of coffee and thaw frozen fingers as soon as January 8, 2022.

According to a Facebook post, Café Harmony is a nonprofit café operated by Grow It Forward. They support the mission of providing those in need with access to good food in Manitowoc County.

The new café will offer baked goods, light lunch items, and a coffee bar. Organizers say the menu will be inclusive of locally sourced ingredients. These include the indoor hydroponic greens from Grow It Forward.

What days will they be open?

As of Dec. 9, 2021, café staff says they hope to be open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Everyone can find the new hot spot within Grow It Forward, which is located at 1501 Marshall Street in Manitowoc.

Café Harmony is scheduled to open on Jan. 8, 2022, just in time for the first winter farmer’s market of the new year.

