DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – An early-afternoon commercial fire in De Pere reportedly resulted in no injuries.

According to De Pere Fire & Rescue, on December 23 around 11 a.m., crews responded to a reported commercial fire at 1883 Commerce Drive. The fire reportedly involved oil from a furnace that was on fire.

When crews arrived, one employee was on the scene and told authorities that there was an oil fire on top of one of the furnaces.

Crews were reportedly able to contain the fire quickly. Authorities say there were no injuries. The business said no fire damage loss happened.

No additional information was provided.