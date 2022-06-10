LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – According to the Fox Valley Metro Police Department, a crash involving commercial vehicles on Rosehill Road in Little Chute has caused the road to be closed for an extended period of time.

According to the report, Rosehill Road will be closed from Main Street to Joyce Street and County Highway OO is also closed in the area as well.

The department is asking that you find an alternative route due to cleanup expecting to take an extended period of time.

Local 5 will provide more details when they become available.