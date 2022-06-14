KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A portion of I-41 southbound and Rosehill Road in Outagamie County are closed after a commercial vehicle hit an overpass.

According to the Fox Valley Metro Police Department, a vehicle hit the overpass at Rosehill Road on I-41 southbound. The incident happened around 11:15 a.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says that all lanes of I-41 southbound are closed. The closure is expected to last two hours.

Rosehill Road is also closed as investigators look at the structural integrity of the overpass. No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story.