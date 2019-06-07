Committee approves funding for De Pere south bridge, I-41 lane expansion

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) -- The Joint Finance Committee has approved funding for a southern bridge in De Pere and a lane expansion on Highway 41.

Late Thursday night, the Joint Finance Committee voted to provide funding for the construction of a south bridge in De Pere and to begin lane expansions between De Pere and Appleton on I-41.

Officials say the project will offer access to the interstate highway system for industrial parks and businesses on both side of the Fox River, reduce congestion, and increase driver safety.

Funding is necessary to begin the new interchange at Highway 41 and Southbridge Road in De Pere.

Beginning the construction of the interchange will also be the start of the first phase of lane expansions on Highway 41.

Expansion is set to occur on a 23 mile stretch between Scheuring Road and Highway 96.

The state Senate and Assembly will need to approve this funding plan. Upon approval, Governor Evers will need to approve the funding.