(WFRV) – Communities all across Wisconsin have numerous events scheduled that are sure to get everyone outside and on two wheels to celebrate Bike Week.

Wisconsin Bike Fed has announced its annual Wisconsin Bike Week for the week of June 3-10, sharing its festivities from various communities throughout the state.

The celebration’s theme of ‘Chain Reactions’ includes fun local cycling events, from family-friendly group rides and commuter stations with free snacks, to bike parties and advocacy rides.

Officials say the theme reflects the Bike Fed’s goals to inspire a movement of better biking across the state by highlighting partners with the same focus.

Community activities throughout Wisconsin include:

Green Bay BayCare Clinic Century Ride

Sheboygan Morning Commuter Station Sheboygan County Bike Festival

Eau Claire Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day

Grafton Kids Bike Safety Day

Kenosha Track 101 Clinic

Madison Kids Bike Rodeo Ride with the Mayor

Milwaukee Bike Fed Pride Ride to the Parade

West Allis Ride with the Mayor



A full list of events and locations can be found here.