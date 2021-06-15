LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Communities across Wisconsin celebrate Flag Day, host burning ceremonies

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – A healthcare center in Manitowoc had a dedication ceremony and American Legion Posts in Omro and Pulaski held flag-burning ceremonies.

The Health and Rehabilitation Center in Manitowoc had a new flag pole and flag installed. The residents were able to get outside and help honor the flag.

In Omro, an American Legion Post had help from local Boy Scouts to help dispose of American Flags that are no longer in good condition. Flag Day was chosen as the day to properly and respectfully dispose of the flags.

While in Pulaski, American Legion Post 337 celebrated its 100 anniversary and honored the 15 World War I veterans that chartered the organization. A flag burning ceremony was also held to dispose of old flags.

The post says it is recruiting younger veterans so it can run for another 100 years.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Local athletes advance to sectional track and field meets

Prep Sports

Appleton North Soccer moves on to sectionals

Kimberly girls soccer advances to soccer sectionals

Symetra Tour Championship

Symetra Tour Wrap