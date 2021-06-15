Communities across Wisconsin celebrate Flag Day, host burning ceremonies

(WFRV) – A healthcare center in Manitowoc had a dedication ceremony and American Legion Posts in Omro and Pulaski held flag-burning ceremonies.

The Health and Rehabilitation Center in Manitowoc had a new flag pole and flag installed. The residents were able to get outside and help honor the flag.

In Omro, an American Legion Post had help from local Boy Scouts to help dispose of American Flags that are no longer in good condition. Flag Day was chosen as the day to properly and respectfully dispose of the flags.

While in Pulaski, American Legion Post 337 celebrated its 100 anniversary and honored the 15 World War I veterans that chartered the organization. A flag burning ceremony was also held to dispose of old flags.

The post says it is recruiting younger veterans so it can run for another 100 years.