Communities in NE Wisconsin celebrate MLK legacy through classes, events

(WFRV) From Brown County to the Lakeshore, community members and groups are all doing what they can to honor and celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.

In Brown County, the MLK Celebration Committee presented their 26th annual event themed ‘Breaking the Chains’, focusing on the challenges of 2020 and the ongoing struggles.

The Green Bay Police Department is hosting a food drive in honor of MLK. They say the goal is to give all the donations back to the community for those who have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

In Manitowoc, a celebration was held on Facebook, aiming to celebrate the diversity of their community.

Lawrence University in Appleton continued their tradition of hosting the 30th annual MLK Day Celebration, which was virtual. The event was co-hosted by African Heritage Incorporated and the University’s Diversity and Intercultural Center.