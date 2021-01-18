Communities in NE Wisconsin celebrate MLK legacy through classes, events

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) From Brown County to the Lakeshore, community members and groups are all doing what they can to honor and celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.

In Brown County, the MLK Celebration Committee presented their 26th annual event themed ‘Breaking the Chains’, focusing on the challenges of 2020 and the ongoing struggles.

The Green Bay Police Department is hosting a food drive in honor of MLK. They say the goal is to give all the donations back to the community for those who have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

In Manitowoc, a celebration was held on Facebook, aiming to celebrate the diversity of their community.

Lawrence University in Appleton continued their tradition of hosting the 30th annual MLK Day Celebration, which was virtual. The event was co-hosted by African Heritage Incorporated and the University’s Diversity and Intercultural Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Notre Dame rolls in Game of the Week; Ashwaubenon pulls big upset

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Ashwaubenon Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Dorn breaks Seymour boys record

High School Hoops: Ashwaubenon upsets De Pere, favorites hold court in NEC

Dorn becomes Seymour boy's all-time leading scorer, St. Mary Catholic & Lourdes Academy cruise

GREEN BAY NATION 1/13/21: HERE COME THE RAMS