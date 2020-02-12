Communities program at Oshkosh North raising awareness about Syrian War, prepping for annual Spaghetti Dinner

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) Students with the Communities program at Oshkosh North High School study different issues and topics in an effort to make an impact on a local level.

To start the semester, they’ve been studying the Syrian War and its impact on children.

“We’re working with the nonprofit organization INARA, they’re based in Lebanon,” said sophomore Matthew Crawford on Local 5 This Morning. “Their goal is to provide life-saving medical care to any of the children there who are affected by either being a refugee, or in the war themselves.”

“The goal that we’re trying to achieve here is to raise awareness about the Syrian conflict, but also raise money for these kids,” said freshman Madysen Alvarez. “We hope to raise enough money to support at least one child which can cost between $3,500 and $4,000, which is reduced by a lot because of all the networks [INARA] has there in Lebanon.”

In an effort to raise funds, the students have been emailing community members, creating social media posts, creating posters and stopping by local media outlets to support INARA and its efforts.

Communities is also partnering up with Oshkosh Mid-Morning Kiwanis to host their 5th annual spaghetti dinner Thursday night. Kiwanis empowers members to serve the needs of children through local service projects.

“This is a great event that we partner with, and Communities in general,” said Shawn Dockry, a member of Oshkosh Mid-Morning Kiwanis.

The Spaghetti Dinner is on Thursday at Oshkosh North High School from 5-7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students/seniors and $5 for kids 12 and under. A ticket also gets you into the Oshkosh North – Kaukauna boys basketball game.