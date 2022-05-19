OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Students at Oshkosh North High School have been working alongside community partners for the 6th Annual BikeOsh event.

BikeOsh is an annual Spring event that encourages more residents to get out and explore on their bicycle. Oshkosh Bike & Pedestrian Advisory Committee has been working for 10 years to create paths that connect community parks to make trails more accessible for bicyclists.

Students work all year on community projects, reaching out to businesses to get donations and support. BikeOsh gets residents out and gives students the chance to see what all goes into planning community events.

Executive Director of Oshkosh Convention and Visitors Bureau, Amy Albright says event like this kick off the Spring season and celebrates National Bike Month. Albright says Oshkosh has many attractions and this event gives people the chance to explore them.

BikeOsh 2022 is free to the community. There are 20 pitstops along the trail, each pitstop has a pedal pass. The pedal pass gives people the chance to potentially win a raffle basket. For details on the pitstops and BikeOsh 2022, you can visit their website.