(WFRV) – Authorities around northeast Wisconsin were busy bonding with the community on Tuesday for National Night Out, a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships.

Held the first Tuesday in August, National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.

Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Take a look at some of the local police department’s celebrating National Night Out.

Chilton

Green Bay

Green Lake

Menomonie

Oconto

Oshkosh