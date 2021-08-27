Local non-profit seeks to help N.E. WI residents find affordable housing as fears of evictions loom

(WFRV) – After the Supreme Court announced they will allow evictions to resume across the United States on Thursday, millions of Americans, including Wisconsinites are now worried they will be forced from their homes within the coming months.

Luckily, one Wisconsin non-profit group is lending a helping hand and offering financial assistance and services to individuals and families who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. ADVOCAP is a non-profit community action agency centered around helping families who are financially struggling in Fond du Lac, Green Lake, and Winnebago counties.

However, after Local 5 spoke to an ADVOCAP representative, Lu Scheer, we learned the non-profit is concerned it hasn’t seen as many people as they expected reaching out for help during the pandemic. They believe this is attributed to residents simply not being aware that there are programs like ADVOCAP to help them through these difficult times.

“We have a lot of people who haven’t reached out or new people who are reaching out because our covid numbers are rising again, right. So it’s very concerning,” shared Scheer.

According to ADVOCAP, some of its services include helping low-income people secure affordable housing, gain employment skills and training, start a small business, and reduce the amount of home energy costs.

ADVOCAP also offers three types of rental properties that provide safe, decent, and affordable housing to qualifying individuals. Those who are eligible to apply for ADVOCAP assistance include:

Persons coming out of shelter, and working with the Homeless Services through individualized case management.

Persons in need of affordable houses, specifically for large families who have a hard time finding rental properties and single persons interested in living in efficiency units.

Persons with disabilities where 2-4 unrelated adults live in the same home and share living costs and case management/care staff.

For more information and to learn how you can apply, visit advocap.org.