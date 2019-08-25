Community and wrestling organization helps family of 12-year-old Kaukauna boy who drowned

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) — The community came together and remembered a young boy who drowned in a retention pond outside his home in June.

A fundraiser hosted by Wisconsin Professional Wrestling was held to help the family of 12-year-old Dylun Tapio.

Businesses and community members from around the area donated items and prizes to be given away.

WPW was inspired to step in and help the Tapio family with expenses after seeing the picture of Dylun at a WWE event.

I thought, what better way to give back to a community because it’s all I know. It’s blossomed into an event, like I said before, and it’s just great on a local level, like independent pro-wrestling, it’s very hard to come by a time where we can give back to a community. Nicholas Gerger, WPW Organizer & Wrestler

One of Dylun’s favorites sports was wrestling.