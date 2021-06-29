Community Blood Center announces 33rd annual MASH blood drive

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- The Community Blood Center (CBC) is excited to announce the organization’s 33rd annual MASH Blood Drive at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center.

The blood drive will be held on Wednesday, June 30, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CBC is eager to partner with AMVETS Post 30 in Greenville. For every unit of blood received through the blood drive, CBC will make a monetary donation to the organization.

Various community members and organizations, including AMVETS and the Army National Guard, will have military items displayed throughout the event.

Vice President, Operations and Chief Operating Officer of The Community Blood Center Kristine Belanger explains how this not merely a summer tradition in the community, it is a way to give back to the community. Saying, “This special blood drive is not only about saving lives; it’s about supporting community and honoring veterans.”

All blood donors at the event will receive an exclusive 2021 MASH t-shirt and lunch with refreshments.

The 2021 MASH blood drive comes at a time when blood donations are critical. CBC is calling upon donors of all blood types to come out and donate. Blood donations are harder to gather as people have busier schedules and vacations to travel.