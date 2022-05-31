APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Community Blood Center (CBC) is looking for residents with O negative blood to step forward and donate as supplies are low.

According to the CBC, the current supply for O negative blood is dangerously low and those eligible to donate should schedule an appointment here.

All blood types are important, but Type O negative is often used in emergency situations whenever the patient’s blood type is unknown. Everyone is able to receive O negative blood, regardless of what type of blood they have.

“A hospital patient may need dozens of units of blood in an emergency,” said John Hagins, President, and Chief Executive Officer, of The Community Blood Center. “Many times, a blood transfusion is needed immediately for a patient to survive. When there isn’t time to check the patient’s blood type, a hospital will rely on a blood donation from an O negative blood donor.”

For every person who donates blood from now until June 12, the CBC will make a monetary donation to help provide blood supplies for Ukraine. CBC is one of many organizations across the United States participating in this campaign.

“O negative blood donors are universal blood donors, meaning that their blood donation can meet the need of a patient of any blood type. As such, it is vital to have a stable and adequate supply of O negative blood available for unexpected situations,” added Hagins. “Right now, we only have about 25% of our desired inventory level. We need blood donors to step forward and ensure that blood is available. You can never predict when it might be needed.”

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, click here.