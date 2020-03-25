Community Blood Center encouraging community to donate blood amid Coronavirus concerns

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Community Blood Center is encouraging all healthy and eligible donors to schedule a donation.

The Community Blood Center is the sole supplier of all blood and blood products to more than 20 hospitals in Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. At the moment, the center is asking all healthy and eligible donors to make and keep donation appointments to ensure a reliable blood supply is available for patients who count on transfusions for treatments- those needed today and in the future.

It’s the blood on the shelf that saves lives. There is no substitute for the 35,000 blood donations needed every day in the U.S. Patients, like those facing cancer treatments, surgical procedures or traumatic injuries, rely on volunteer donors for transfusions. Donors are urged to make and keep appointments both at the donor centers and on mobile drives. Blood drives are not considered large social gatherings.

“Safety of blood donors, the blood supply and patients is our top priority,” says Dr. Todd Straus, Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Quality and Medical Services, The Community Blood Center. “Our concern is that the blood supply may not be available for patients who need it if donors are unaware of how important their continued donations are. Donating blood is safe and we urge all healthy and eligible community members to schedule an appointment today.”

Safety is the top priority for The Community Blood Center. The routine screening process that is already in place accounts for understanding travel history and illness. This screening process remains an important part of the blood donation process to ensure donors are healthy to donate. Internally, hand wash safety and cough etiquette has been reviewed with all employees and staff are encouraged to stay home if ill. Additional sanitizing steps are being added to the already rigorous cleaning process.

The Community Blood Center is working alongside many industry partners, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local public health departments. In partnership with these organizations, The Community Blood Center will continue to evaluate and implement additional safety measures.

COVID-19 poses no known infectious risk to patients receiving blood transfusions. There are no reported cases of transfusion transmission of this virus.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. All blood types and platelet donors are needed. First-time donors and regular donors are all encouraged to schedule an appointment by calling (800) 280-4102 or by visiting online.

Be sure to tune-in to Local 5 This Morning between 5-7 a.m. as Local 5’s Calvin Lewis will have a live report from the Community Blood Center.