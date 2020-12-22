Community Blood Center hosting 3rd Annual Holiday Blood Drive

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the season of perpetual giving and what better gift is there to give this season other than the gift of life?

The Community Blood Center in Appleton is asking for donations, with a critical need for blood. While many things slow down during the winter months, the need for blood doesn’t and that’s why community members are being encouraged to schedule a blood donation.

All presenting donors will receive a long-sleeved CBC t-shirt, chili lunch, and refreshments. Healthy and eligible donors are encouraged to schedule their donation by calling (800) 280-4102 or online.

“We are definitely in need of donors, not only for today but into the weeks ahead,” says Rachel Sonnentag, Marketing & Communications Coordinator with the Community Blood Center. “It’s incredibly important for us to ensure that we continue to collect blood and that we continue to ensure a reliable blood supply for the patients that rely on it.”

Patients rely on transfusions, regardless of COVID-19. Blood transfused to a patient must come from a volunteer blood donor. All blood types are important and needed to ensure a reliable blood supply today and into the months ahead.

The Holiday Blood Drive will be taking place this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center. You can find more information online right here as well as by checking out their Facebook page.