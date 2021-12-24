FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Community Blood Center hosts 4th Annual Holiday Drive

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Blood shortages are happening all over the country and in the spirit of giving, Community Blood Center is hosting its 4th Annual Holiday Drive.

Over 100 people signed up to participate in this year’s event. Organizers say the need is crucial because blood cells have a shelf life of only 42 days.

The blood donation process only takes an hour and their crew is always working hard to make donors as comfortable as possible.

Donors were treated to a t-shirt and breakfasts. Community Blood Center is always providing donations opportunities, you can visit their website for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Neenah boys beat Pewaukee

HSSPX: Notre Dame GB takes down Hortonville, De Pere boys beat Kimberly

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

Locker Room: Previewing Browns

Inside Skinny: Aaron Rodgers' Doppelgänger

Locker Room: Recapping win versus Ravens