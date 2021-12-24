Community Blood Center hosts 4th Annual Holiday Drive

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Blood shortages are happening all over the country and in the spirit of giving, Community Blood Center is hosting its 4th Annual Holiday Drive.

Over 100 people signed up to participate in this year’s event. Organizers say the need is crucial because blood cells have a shelf life of only 42 days.

The blood donation process only takes an hour and their crew is always working hard to make donors as comfortable as possible.

Donors were treated to a t-shirt and breakfasts. Community Blood Center is always providing donations opportunities, you can visit their website for more information.