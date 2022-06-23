APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Community Blood Center in the City of Appleton has raised more than $25,000 to help offer assistance in providing blood collection supplies to Ukraine.

For every blood donation collected by the Community Blood Center from May 27 to June 12, the organization made a monetary donation to the effort. During the timeframe, the Community Blood Center reports over 2,500 people volunteered to donate blood.

After donating more than $12,000, a vendor in the blood collection and transfusion industry matched the donation, bringing the total to $25,000.

“We are so appreciative of the incredible generosity within our community,” said John Hagins, President and Chief Executive Officer for The Community Blood Center. “By donating blood during this effort, community members not only helped save the lives of patients here at home, but they also helped patients in a country greatly suffering due to war. We are honored to have been a part of this campaign and the opportunity to support blood collection needs in Ukraine.”

This comes just one day after the Community Blood Center opened up its doors at a new location in Appleton, which is expected to hold more donor stations and advancements in technology.

For more information about the Community Blood Center, you can visit its website here.