APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Community Blood Center opened a new donation location within the Fox Valley on Wednesday.

Located in the City of Appleton, the brand new Appleton Donation Center is located next door to the former donor center at 4330 West Spencer Street.

The new facility has been remodeled with a large donor collections floor. The relocation allows the Community Blood Center to grow in blood collection and the transfusion field as technology continues to advance with new treatment options for patients at local hospitals.

“This is a great opportunity for CBC and the community,” said John Hagins, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Community Blood Center. “As the blood supplier to more than 40 hospitals, it’s our responsibility to hospital patients to be able to offer blood, platelet and plasma products using the latest advancements in our field. By opening the new donor center and expanding our laboratory research and abilities, we will be able to help the communities we serve in more ways than ever before.”

