NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Community Blood Center has a new piece of equipment that will be available for future blood drives.

The big debut happened Thursday at Neenah High School and introduced a whole new generation to everything involved in blood donations – with a brand new blood mobile.

A member of the center, Kris Belanger, told Local 5 that the beds in the blood mobile face each other, similar to those in a donor center. She said the mobile will mirror what centers look like to put donors at ease.

The sides also pop out of the mobile after it parks, creating more room and simulating the feel of going into an actual center.

Inside the Community Blood Center’s new bloodmobile (4/14/2022)

The pop out side of the Community Blood Center’s new bloodmobile (4/14/2022)

The outside of the Community Blood Center’s new bloodmobile (4/14/2022)

Inside the Community Blood Center’s new bloodmobile (4/14/2022)

Belanger explained everyone put a lot of work, planning, and design into the new traveling donation station. She said it was even more challenging because they were building the mobile throughout the pandemic.

“It was the first really big project that we did via Zoom calls and stuff. So we certainly learned a competency there,” said Belanger.

She went on to explain that this blood mobile is the biggest vehicle the Community Blood Center has right now – so the center is able to take it out to locations that are bigger, like schools, employers, or community groups, and collect more blood.

The mobile holds six beds and has screening capacity in the back area. Belanger explained they are able to seat around 14 to 15 donors per hour.

“It’s been quite a vehicle to send out and show people,” added Belanger.

To find locations where you can help donate blood, click here.