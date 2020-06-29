Community Blood Center to be sole supplier of all blood and blood components to HSHS Wisconsin hospitals

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Community Blood Center (CBC) announced that starting July 1, it will begin its partnership with Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) Wisconsin to become the sole supplier of all blood and blood components to six HSHS Wisconsin hospitals.

The CBC said that this new partnership will give patients at HSHS hospitals in Green Bay, Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Oconto Falls, and Sheboygan the benefit of dependable blood supply.

The President and CEO of the Community Blood Center John Hagins said, “Together, we will care for patients in the Wisconsin communities served by this high-quality health system.”

CBC shared that the six hospitals it will be supplying are:

HSHS St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay

HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center, Green Bay

HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital, Sheboygan

HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, Oconto Falls

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Chippewa Falls

The President and CEO of HSHS Wisconsin Andy Bagnall said, “We are pleased to partner with The Community Blood Center to support our hospitals’ blood supply, a critical component of our high-quality health care system.”

CBC stated that they have and will continue to host blood drives in these new service areas as well as continue working with businesses, schools, and community partners to schedule additional drives in the months ahead.

“There is no substitute for blood transfused directly to a patient; it has to come from a volunteer blood donor,” Hagins shared.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5