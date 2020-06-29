FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Community Blood Center to be sole supplier of all blood and blood components to HSHS Wisconsin hospitals

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Community Blood Center (CBC) announced that starting July 1, it will begin its partnership with Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) Wisconsin to become the sole supplier of all blood and blood components to six HSHS Wisconsin hospitals.

The CBC said that this new partnership will give patients at HSHS hospitals in Green Bay, Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Oconto Falls, and Sheboygan the benefit of dependable blood supply.

The President and CEO of the Community Blood Center John Hagins said, “Together, we will care for patients in the Wisconsin communities served by this high-quality health system.”

CBC shared that the six hospitals it will be supplying are:

  • HSHS St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay
  • HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center, Green Bay
  • HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital, Sheboygan
  • HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, Oconto Falls
  • HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire
  • HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Chippewa Falls

The President and CEO of HSHS Wisconsin Andy Bagnall said, “We are pleased to partner with The Community Blood Center to support our hospitals’ blood supply, a critical component of our high-quality health care system.”

CBC stated that they have and will continue to host blood drives in these new service areas as well as continue working with businesses, schools, and community partners to schedule additional drives in the months ahead.

“There is no substitute for blood transfused directly to a patient; it has to come from a volunteer blood donor,” Hagins shared.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dock Spiders carry high hopes in return to play

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dock Spiders carry high hopes in return to play"

Booyah prepare for shortened season amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah prepare for shortened season amid pandemic"

Inside the KBO

Thumbnail for the video titled "Inside the KBO"

Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts"

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"