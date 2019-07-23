Community Blood Center: Urgent need for platelet donors

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Community Blood Center (CBC) says there is an urgent need for platelet donors to support local patients.

The CBC says the storms over the weekend did not increase the need for blood or blood products, it did hinder platelet collection due to fewer donations and canceled appointments.

Fewer donations resulted in a decreased supply of platelet products relied on daily by local hospitals.

Platelets, according to the CBC, control bleeding. They are crucial for transplant recipients, cancer patients, and trauma victims. Platelets also have a short shelf life, lasting only five days. This increases the need for them to be replenished daily.

Platelet donors, both new and returning, are encouraged to make an appointment today. Donations, from registration to completion, takes about two hours.

CBC has donor centers in Appleton, Oshkosh, Little Chute, and Woodruff. To make an appointment at any of these centers, please call (800) 280-4102 or visit www.communityblood.org.