Community chips in to help Green Bay business looted during unrest

(WFRV) – The Green Bay community is chipping in to help a local black-owned business, Plagrnd, after losing thousands of dollars in merchandising due to looting.

Synika Kirk opened the store back in December of last year. Since then he has seen his doors shut due to a pandemic, and broken down as someone took advantage of protests on June 1st.

“It has definitely been a challenge with a new business startup, then COVID, then this little break-in. So, it has been a challenge, but if we make it through this then we should be here to stay,” said Kirk.

Kirk has rebounded from the looting thanks to his customers, and a GoFundMe campaign that has raised nearly $5,000 dollars.

“A lot more people started with just donations with coming to shop here got a little more exposure, so a lot of people stop by. The support has been unreal,” said Kirk.

“I just appreciate all the community support. Everyone helped out, all the people that come shop, stop by and say words of encouragement, I appreciate it all.”

If you’d like to help Kirk and Plagrnd Clothing you can visit the GoFundMe page that was set up.