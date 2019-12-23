Community Christmas event feeds hundreds in Fox Valley

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – 2019 is the fourth year that Community Christmas will be celebrating the holidays with a home cooked meal for the homeless, low income and veteran families in the Fox Cities.

Close to 1,000 people will be served during two shifts between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Grand Meridian in Appleton.

The day is made possible with gifts and support from the community along with support from Culver’s and Fox Communities Credit Union.

Fox Cares Foundation is a 501( C )( 3 ) organization that also distributes gift cards, children’s pajamas, hats, socks and books to those in attendance.