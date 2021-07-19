Community Clothes Closet gives back to those in need

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Community Clothes Closet is fulfilling its mission and helping provide for people in need for free.

The nonprofit celebrated 40 years in 2020, giving people in the northeast Wisconsin region access to a variety of clothing. They operate year-round and give away 230,000 articles of clothing every year.





Community Clothes Closet is setup up like a sales store, giving people a normal shopping experience. Every year, they provide several special events to help families out throughout the year. They are currently collect brand new clothes for their, Cool for School event which happens on August 20th & 21st.

All clients have access to the Community Clothes Closet and its programs. You must receive a referral from a nonprofit, social worker, or employer to qualify as a client.

Community Clothes Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. If you have any questions, you can visit their website.