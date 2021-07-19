FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Community Clothes Closet gives back to those in need

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Community Clothes Closet is fulfilling its mission and helping provide for people in need for free.

The nonprofit celebrated 40 years in 2020, giving people in the northeast Wisconsin region access to a variety of clothing. They operate year-round and give away 230,000 articles of clothing every year.


Community Clothes Closet is setup up like a sales store, giving people a normal shopping experience. Every year, they provide several special events to help families out throughout the year. They are currently collect brand new clothes for their, Cool for School event which happens on August 20th & 21st.

All clients have access to the Community Clothes Closet and its programs. You must receive a referral from a nonprofit, social worker, or employer to qualify as a client.

Community Clothes Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. If you have any questions, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

One on One with new UW-Green Bay Athletic Director Josh Moon

Blizzard Report: Green Bay falls to Sioux Falls, 31-21

Glory end season with 3-2 win over Chicago City

North sweeps in return of WFCA All-Star Games

Charles Woodson hosts 10th annual charity golf outing

Aaron Jones Football Camp