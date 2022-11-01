MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – As we head into the colder months, there’s a desperate need in northeast Wisconsin. And it’s not just warm clothes. The Community Clothes Closet needs your help for little ones.

“We are in need of pillows, new standard size pillows, pillowcases, and also tie blankets,” said Executive Director Lisa Jones.

While the non-profit is busy year-round helping people feel and look their best, it’s a little different this year.

“We are just seeing a huge rise in the need for individuals due to inflation, the rise in housing costs. People are having a really hard time stretching those dollars,” added Jones.

“PajamaRama,” on Dec. 3, is an annual event by the non-profit that has kids in mind.

“Every child will receive a pair of PJs, a pillow, pillowcase, a book, and a stuffed animal,” said Jones.

While the organization is always looking for donations, this particular event is aiming to help more than 400 kids.

A good night’s rest in new PJs, and a new pillow, can go a long way to making kids feel like kids, which then extends into their everyday lives.

“Making you feel good about what you’re wearing, and fitting in with your peers. It helps you perform more successfully in your job, and on a test at school when you’re not worried about what you look like,” Jones said.

The non-profit said this year it is serving more than 5,200 people — of that, nearly half are children. It’s hoping you can now help make a difference this year.

“We’ve always had great support. The community really likes to get involved because they are giving back and really make a difference in a kid’s life,” Jones said.

The organization said the high-priority needs right now are:

New, standard-size pillows

Fun pillowcases (can also be handmade)

Blankets with fun, kid-friendly patterns

Donations can be dropped off at Community Clothes Closet, 1465 Opportunity Way, Suite B, in Menasha, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and extra hours on Monday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can also make donations at any Gunderson Cleaners in the Fox Cities.

The non-profit asks you to drop off your donations by Nov. 28 if they are planned to be used for PajamaRama.

To donate other items, especially winter clothing as we head into the colder months, you can visit the organization’s website here.