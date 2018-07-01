Community Comes out to Participate in Fly a Kite Fest
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Kites were flying high Saturday as families got out to enjoy a day of everything kites.
The sixth annual Green Bay Fly a Kite Fest kicked off Saturday.
Organizers of the event say not as many people showed up to this year's event, and the heat may have played a factor in the low attendance.
Those that attended got to participate in various activities while enjoying the sunshine.
All proceeds benefit programming at Family & Childcare Resources of N.E.W. to support healthy child development programs.
