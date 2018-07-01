Local News

Community Comes out to Participate in Fly a Kite Fest

By:

Posted: Jun 30, 2018 07:04 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 30, 2018 07:04 PM CDT

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Kites were flying high Saturday as families got out to enjoy a day of everything kites. 

The sixth annual Green Bay Fly a Kite Fest kicked off Saturday. 

Organizers of the event say not as many people showed up to this year's event, and the heat may have played a factor in the low attendance. 

Those that attended got to participate in various activities while enjoying the sunshine. 

All proceeds benefit programming at Family & Childcare Resources of N.E.W. to support healthy child development programs. 

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected