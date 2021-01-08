Community Education classes return to Lakeshore Technical College

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – After taking a hiatus from in-person Community Education classes due to COVID-19, Lakeshore Technical College (LTC) is launching new classes.

According to a release, the new non-credit classes focus on:

Wellness

Entrepreneurship

Gardening

Welding

Travel

Baking

Art

As well as other topics

Most courses will be held at LTC’s Cleveland campus where masks and physical distancing will be required, or online via Microsoft Teams.

According to a release there are two wellness topics to start 2021.

“Transform Your Intentions Into Your Reality with Healthy Habits and Routines” is set for Jan. 14, from 12-1 p.m.

“Safely Soothe Your Pain and Discomfort with CBD” is set for Jan. 21, from 7-8 p.m.

Dates and times vary. Courses will be taught by business leaders or subject matter experts from LTC and the community. Fees range from $15 to $40.

For more information visit their website.