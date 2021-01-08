Community Education classes return to Lakeshore Technical College

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – After taking a hiatus from in-person Community Education classes due to COVID-19, Lakeshore Technical College (LTC) is launching new classes.
According to a release, the new non-credit classes focus on:
- Wellness
- Entrepreneurship
- Gardening
- Welding
- Travel
- Baking
- Art
- As well as other topics
Most courses will be held at LTC’s Cleveland campus where masks and physical distancing will be required, or online via Microsoft Teams.
According to a release there are two wellness topics to start 2021.
“Transform Your Intentions Into Your Reality with Healthy Habits and Routines” is set for Jan. 14, from 12-1 p.m.
“Safely Soothe Your Pain and Discomfort with CBD” is set for Jan. 21, from 7-8 p.m.
Dates and times vary. Courses will be taught by business leaders or subject matter experts from LTC and the community. Fees range from $15 to $40.
For more information visit their website.
