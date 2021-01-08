LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Community Education classes return to Lakeshore Technical College

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – After taking a hiatus from in-person Community Education classes due to COVID-19, Lakeshore Technical College (LTC) is launching new classes.

According to a release, the new non-credit classes focus on:

  • Wellness
  • Entrepreneurship
  • Gardening
  • Welding
  • Travel
  • Baking
  • Art
  • As well as other topics

Most courses will be held at LTC’s Cleveland campus where masks and physical distancing will be required, or online via Microsoft Teams.

According to a release there are two wellness topics to start 2021.

“Transform Your Intentions Into Your Reality with Healthy Habits and Routines” is set for Jan. 14, from 12-1 p.m.

“Safely Soothe Your Pain and Discomfort with CBD” is set for Jan. 21, from 7-8 p.m.

Dates and times vary. Courses will be taught by business leaders or subject matter experts from LTC and the community. Fees range from $15 to $40.

For more information visit their website.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Luxemburg-Casco pins Freedom in pivotal NEC dual

Kaukauna rallies to knock off Appleton North in OT, Freedom pulls away from Luxemburg-Casco

Marinette's modified football realignment proposal moves forward

Green Bay Preble & Southwest open winter season, Xavier boys pick up big win over Seymour

Neenah girls upset Kimberly, Roncalli boys hold off Valders

High School Sports Xtra: Interview with Notre Dame hockey coach Cory McCracken