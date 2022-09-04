HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV)- Organizers of the Village of Howard’s firework show and community festival aimed to give families a fun way to end their summer.

The festival included live music, an assortment of food trucks, face painting, balloon artists for the kids- and of course fireworks once it got dark out.

For many kids in attendance, their summers are technically over since they started school last week.

“I was really excited for school to start, (I like school because I like) meeting my teacher and having fun with my friends,” said Howard third grade student Hadley Porter.

“Meeting all my friends in my classes (is my favorite part of school),” said Aubrey Godin who said she’s also excited that school has started. She told a Local 5 reporter that her favorite subject in school is math and that she loves to play soccer.

Howard sixth-grade student Ryder Benzschawel said he had a great summer hanging out with his friends.



“I wish summer was longer but it’s fine,” said Benzschawel.

Porter and Benzschawel are here with their parents and a large group of their friends. They passed the time before the fireworks show by playing football, practicing their cartwheels, and playing on the picnic blanket.

“I would say it’s very fun and there’s lots of space to play football, soccer, or any of the activities you like,” said Porter.

“I love laying down and watching all the fireworks and exploring all the food trucks,” said Godin.

Their friend Joselynn also said she looking forward to seeing the fireworks.



The Village of Howard Fire Department Auxiliary also sold beer with all proceeds benefiting our firefighters