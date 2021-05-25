Community Fest on for 2021, both Neenah & Menasha to host events

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The mayors of Neenah and Menasha announced the return of Comunity Fest for the summer of 2021.

Both cities (Neenah and Menasha) will host events on July 3 and July 4. The decision came after careful consideration according to officials.

“This decision came after careful consideration between key personnel from both cities and input from local health experts. It is exciting to announce that Community Fest is on! It is a summer tradition full of fun for both our communities,” says Mayor Kaufert.

There will be information regarding the details of the events in the coming days. In the meantime, Mayor Merkes is happy to have Community Fest back.

“We couldn’t be happier to have the Community Fest celebration back in the summer schedule! It is a highlight in our cities summer calendars. We look forward to the fun and entertainment those attending will enjoy,” says Mayor Merkes.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.