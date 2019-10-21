Community First Champion Center holding job fair ahead of grand opening

Job fair will be held at Holiday Inn of Appleton from 4-7 tonight

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Champion Center will be looking to fill just about every event support position this fall.

The facility will be looking for some new faces to match its new name. Positions will be geared toward working in a number of areas throughout the facility, including event guest services, ticket checking, crowd control, concessions and facility maintenance.

This past spring it was announced the center would have a new name, being dubbed the Community First Champion Center. A year-round ice rink with seating up to 1,000, a field house with four basketball courts or eight volleyball courts, and a seasonal arena will all be included in the new 164,000 square-foot center.

A study by the Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau showed the facility will bring an estimated $8.9 million in the first year.

Holiday Inn of Appleton, located off of Casaloma Drive, will be hosting the job fair this evening from 4-7 p.m. Applicants must be at least 16-years of age or older.