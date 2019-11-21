Community First Champion Center hosts public open house

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The Community First Champion Center is inviting the public to experience the new state-of-the-art facility during a community open house on Thursday, November 21st from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Located at 5000 W. Champion Drive in Grand Chute, the 164,000 square foot indoor sports facility features a year round ice rink with seating for up to 1,000, a field house with four basketball courts or eight volleyball courts and a seasonal arena that can host all three.

The roughly $30 million facility was paid for through an increase in hotel room tax that ten local communities agreed to raise.

The Community First Champion Center is expected to generate over $8 million in economic impact for the Fox Cities in its first year of operation.