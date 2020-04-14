Community First Fox Cities Marathon organizers say event is still on, registration open

Early-bird registration extended thru April 30

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Community First Fox Cities Marathon is still scheduled to take place this fall, according to event organizers.

Race weekend isn’t until September 18, but it’s not too early right now to start talking about the race. This year, is the 30th anniversary for the marathon and therefore there are many new and exciting things that are happening around the event.

Those with the race say they have been busy behind-the-scenes, contacting event sponsors and vendors. Registration for race weekend opened in mid-February and people are already starting to train.

Event organizers say right now, for those competing, it’s about being a consistent runner but there’s also still time to start your training plan. Training runs are still, as of now, scheduled to start at the end of May.

To allow runners more time to plan their 2020 races, early bird pricing has been extended through April 30. You can find more information online right here as well as on the marathon’s Facebook page.

