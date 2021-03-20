Community Foundation for Fox Valley Region assisting local non-profits struggling during COVID-19 pandemic

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Five affiliates of the Community Foundation Shawano for the Fox Valley Region are working to assist private foundations in hopes of speeding up grantmaking and helping local nonprofits struggling due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Officials say its five affiliates were established to tap into local expertise about community needs in the Brillion, Chilton, Clintonville, Waupaca and Shawano areas.

Recently, the Shawano and Waupaca area community foundations report having assisted the Neenah-based Rhoades Sanford Foundation to help the organization help nonprofits and their clients suffering the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Director Tom Remley of Rhoades Sanford said it is the philanthropic equivalent of the 100-year storm.

Sanford normally does one grant cycle per year at year-end.

“We felt we were compelled to step back this year and dig deeper than we ever have,” Remley said. They looked for a partner that knew the needs of the Waupaca and Shawano Areas and had “boots on the ground” to get the grants out quickly to nonprofits successful at addressing basic needs, like food, shelter, health, transportation and childcare.

Rhoades Sanford awarded a grant of $25,000 to the Shawano Area Community Foundation and $50,000 to the Waupaca Area Community Foundation, asking that the money be regranted to charities the grants committee and board members of the affiliates knew to be hurt by COVID.

Organizers report it took less than two months for them to get the money back out assisting residents of the Waupaca and Shawano areas.

According to the Community Foundation, the extra grant money from Rhoades Sanford “dramatically” increases the grant support the Shawano County Area Community Foundation can provide to the community,” said Board Chair Jon Meyers. “I want to express our gratitude for the generosity displayed by the Rhoades Sanford Foundation toward the Shawano area.”

“I was extremely pleased with the follow-through,” Remley said, enough so that he expects this arrangement to happen again. “We would certainly now feel very confident using the Community Foundation as a conduit.”