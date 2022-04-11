STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A fundraiser for an ADA Compliant playground in Sturgeon Bay received an anonymous donation to match up to $40,000 for the cause.

The Playground Project at Otumba Park is a proposed ADA Compliant playground that is designed to be inclusive of varied abilities and all ages, the first of its kind in the area.

The park will offer a high quality of recreation where families can interact, form friendships, and make lasting memories. Otumba Park will be used by more than just local families. YMCA kids summer camp and Saint Peter’s Lutheran School will use the location for recess.

The current playground equipment is more than a decade old and is not suitable for all ages. The upgrade will include three distinct areas of play for ages 6-24 months, 2-5 years old, and 6-12 years old.

Otumba Park

Otumba Park

Otumba Park

“We are so grateful for this anonymous donor, who has agreed to match donations until April 30th, for their generosity in helping make the Playground Project at Otumba Park a reality for our community. We need to raise $350,000 to build the playground, and as of Friday, we were nearly halfway to our goal. Thanks to this big-hearted matching campaign, we will be even closer to bringing this playground that is inclusive of varied abilities and ages to our community,” said The Playground Project at Otumba Park fundraising leader, Ashley Schanock.

Schanock also says some of the new equipment that will feature at Otumba Park include a “Merry-Go-All” which is a fully accessible, inclusive merry-go-round, a “RoxAll See-Saw” with high backs and side rails, and a “Trio of Musical Instruments.”

To contribute to the Playground Project at Otumba Park in Sturgeon Bay, click here.