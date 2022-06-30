BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A long talked about property in Brown County is getting closer to having new life after a meeting Thursday night.

The former Eagles Nest Supper Club was purchased by the county back in 2020 and was renamed the HJ Debaker Eagles Nest Park and Boat Launch. However, it was met with some pushback, the Nicolet Neighborhood Association submitted over 200 signatures in a petition to stop the development.

Fast forward to Thursday night and officials say they held the meeting to get reaction and input from those that live close to the property. They also want to make sure that traffic in the area makes sense for fishermen, and families looking to utilize the space.

Mike Bray, who lives about two miles away from the property says he’s interested in the input from both people that want to access it with boats and make sure it’s handicap accessible, “My number one concern is safety up and down Nicolet Drive and the usage of it for all of Brown County, not just a minority group.”

Justin Frahm, Landscape Architect with JSD Professional Services is assisting in the master planning of the property and says they heard different ranges of feedback, from excitement to concerns. He says they heard concerns regarding traffic, pedestrian safety, and noise mitigation.

“Some of the things like safety, access, circulation, and access to the shoreline are all elements in addition to the boat launch that we will take back and ultimately prepare plans for. We’ll also be presenting those plans as concepts and ultimately bringing those forward in construction documents that will address all of those items,” says Frahm.

There will be another meeting to present updated plans and designs to the public before presenting a master plan.

Frahm says construction will not start until 2023 at the earliest.