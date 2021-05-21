FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Community groups make vaccinations accessible for everybody in Menasha

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – At Maplewood Middle School in Menasha on Saturday, a facility built for education transforms into a vaccination clinic to help save lives.

“We want to make sure that we’re making vaccinations accessible for everybody,” said Lisa Cruz from the Tri-County Multicultural Communications Committee.

At 9 a.m. Saturday a free, bilingual Covid -19 vaccination clinic will open here, where all possible barriers have been removed.

“You don’t have to worry about pre-registration, we’re not asking for IDs, we’re not asking for health insurance,” Cruz said.

Sponsored by a wide collection of organizations and the Multicultural Communications Committee.

“The school is pretty widely available. For people it’s right on the bus routes, accessible for folks, we thought it would be a good location,” said Nathan Werley, equity coordinator for Menasha Joint School District.

“This is classic public health. We’re working with the community and taking the vaccine to the community at their request and working with them to make it happen,” said Menasha Public Health Director Nancy McKenney.

This pop-up clinic that’s going to be held tomorrow, is just one of many put on so far by the Multicultural Communications Committee. Last week the group held a clinic in a barbershop in Appleton to increase access to vaccines.

“We hear directly from our committee members, we want our own vaccination clinics in places that we feel safe and we feel comfortable,” Cruz said.

And now they are in Menasha where roughly 9 percent of residents are Hispanic.

“People of color really were disproportionately affected by Covid-19. So, we’re really excited to be able to turn this corner and offer vaccination,” said McKenney.

“It’s very important. They are a part of the fabric of our community,” Cruz said.

A community that is encouraged to stop by here and get vaccinated – protecting themselves and their family.

The clinic runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday. Data from DHS indicate that people of Hispanic ethnicity and races other than white are less likely to have been vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

West De Pere vs Menasha Soccer

Bay Port lacrosse leads return to play

Titans hope to keep postseason run going in NCAA Tournament

Luxemburg-Casco earns big North Eastern win over Freedom

Timber Rattlers have fans with masks as an option

Bay Port's Baranczyk wins third state title, Pirates fall stroke short of team championship