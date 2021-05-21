Community groups make vaccinations accessible for everybody in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – At Maplewood Middle School in Menasha on Saturday, a facility built for education transforms into a vaccination clinic to help save lives.

“We want to make sure that we’re making vaccinations accessible for everybody,” said Lisa Cruz from the Tri-County Multicultural Communications Committee.

At 9 a.m. Saturday a free, bilingual Covid -19 vaccination clinic will open here, where all possible barriers have been removed.

“You don’t have to worry about pre-registration, we’re not asking for IDs, we’re not asking for health insurance,” Cruz said.

Sponsored by a wide collection of organizations and the Multicultural Communications Committee.

“The school is pretty widely available. For people it’s right on the bus routes, accessible for folks, we thought it would be a good location,” said Nathan Werley, equity coordinator for Menasha Joint School District.

“This is classic public health. We’re working with the community and taking the vaccine to the community at their request and working with them to make it happen,” said Menasha Public Health Director Nancy McKenney.

This pop-up clinic that’s going to be held tomorrow, is just one of many put on so far by the Multicultural Communications Committee. Last week the group held a clinic in a barbershop in Appleton to increase access to vaccines.

“We hear directly from our committee members, we want our own vaccination clinics in places that we feel safe and we feel comfortable,” Cruz said.

And now they are in Menasha where roughly 9 percent of residents are Hispanic.

“People of color really were disproportionately affected by Covid-19. So, we’re really excited to be able to turn this corner and offer vaccination,” said McKenney.

“It’s very important. They are a part of the fabric of our community,” Cruz said.

A community that is encouraged to stop by here and get vaccinated – protecting themselves and their family.

The clinic runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday. Data from DHS indicate that people of Hispanic ethnicity and races other than white are less likely to have been vaccinated.