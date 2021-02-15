Community healing event created to help people talk about the shooting at Fox River Mall

(WFRV) – After the shooting incident at the Fox River Mall, some may still be thinking about it, but the Fox Cities Victim Crisis Response Team is here to help.

The Team has partnered with other community mental health providers to host a free community healing event if you’re still feeling unsettled about the shooting. The time will be used to listen and talk about the event as a group and one-on-one with facilitators.

The event will be February 22 from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Appleton Alliance Church.

Due to COVID-19 and facility restrictions, the event is limited to 40 people and registration is required.

You can visit the Fox Cities Victim Crisis Response Team Facebook page to register or to call a member of the team.