Community healing event held after Fox River Mall shooting, additional events possible

GRAND CHUTE, Wis.(WFRV)- On Monday, a community healing event was held at the Appleton Alliance Community Church, in response to the deadly shooting at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute on January 31st.

After the shooting incident at the Fox River Mall, the scene and chaos that followed might still be on the minds of many. The Fox Cities Victims Crisis Response Team along with local mental health professionals joined together for a group counseling session for anyone who needed someone to talk to. “We know that in this type of work, trauma affects people in different sorts of ways,” said Emily Lewis MSW Executive Director. Lewis says that the help provided also included volunteers who are extensively trained to response to incidents like this. “Our volunteers go through a lot of training. We are in fact in another training module now, so that we are effective in providing support to anyone who needs it,” said Lewis.

There were 35 volunteers and only 40 people were able to attend due to COVID-19 protocols on distance and safety. “We have had over one hundred and thirty contacts that have come to us from various sources. There have also been direct calls and referrals from neighboring police agencies,” said Tina Jerred, Volunteer Coordinator and Outreach Manager for Fox Cities Victim Crisis Response Team. Jerred says that the event was created as a custom fit for those in attendance. “We have a group setting and one-on-one sessions available,” said Jerred.

Help and support was being offered for those who are still dealing with the after-effects of the deadly Fox River Mall shooting that took place last month. Hundreds of customers and workers were inside the mall on January 31 when 17-year-old Dezman Ellis allegedly opened fire, killing 19-year-old Jovanni Frausto and injuring another person.

You can also call the group and have a mental health provider call you back to talk. If there is a need for additional healing sessions, they could be scheduled in the near future. For more information on the Fox Cities Victim Crisis Response Team visit their Facebook page right here. You can also check out their website at https://victimcrisisresponse.org/