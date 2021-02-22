Community healing event to take place at Appleton Alliance Church in response to Fox River Mall shooting

Help and support being offered for those dealing with after effects of deadly shooting

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – After the shooting incident at the Fox River Mall, some may still be thinking about it- but the Fox Cities Victim Crisis Response Team is ready to help.

Help and support are being offered for those who are still dealing with the after-effects of the deadly Fox River Mall shooting that took place last month. Hundreds of customers and workers were inside the mall on January 31 when 17-year-old Dezman Ellis allegedly opened fire, killing 19-year-old Jovanni Frausto and injuring another person.

Some of them were hiding for several hours waiting to be rescued.

For those who still feel impacted or traumatized, the Fox Cities Victim Crisis Response Team is offering help. Along with community mental health providers, they will open Appleton Alliance Church for a community healing event.

Event organizers want to make sure people have the opportunity to talk about their feelings and understand there is help available. Time will be used to listen and talk about the event as a group and one-on-one with facilitators.

You can also call the group and have a mental health provider call you back to talk. You can register by going to their Facebook page right here. Registration is required as the event will be limited to 40 people due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The event will be taking place tonight starting at 6 until 8:30.