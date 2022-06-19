BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)-Northeast Wisconsin continues to cleanup from that major storm on Wednesday.

“You don’t think it’s going to happen to your family and it does and it’s just really devastating and really hard for everyone,” said Katie Dowling of Bellevue.

Her sister Vicki had a large tree fall onto her Green Bay house on Wednesday night. The tree destroyed her garage, a basketball hoop in the driveway, and heavily damaged two of the family’s cars.

“It’s what you see on television not your sister’s house,” said Dowling.

Dowling has tried to help her sister as much as she could since the storm Wednesday night. She’s done everything from helping to tidy up the yard to helping with meals and letting Vicki’s kids stay at their house.

“Family first and honestly just setting a good example for my son showing him this is just what we do,” said Dowling.



Aron Obrecht is also lending a hand to those in need. He is helping complete strangers.

He is part of a group called Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) which is a statewide group that provides assistance as needed when disasters strike. They aren’t affiliated with government organizations but can collaborate with them to provide assistance.

On Saturday, Obrecht was in Hobart helping a family clear trees from their front yard.

“Feels good and gives me more energy to help the next person,” said Obrecht.

For more information about VOAD click here.