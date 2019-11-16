Businesses help replace stolen Salvation Army kettle

The Salvation Army in Manitowoc had a donation kettle stolen earlier in the week. A donation kettle went missing Wednesday night–the apparent work of thieves.

“They took not just the kettle, but the whole stand, the sign–the whole kit and caboodle was missing,” said Lt. Jenny Moffitt of the Manitowoc Salvation Army.

And in the spirit of the season of giving, the community was quick to make things right.

And the kettle was replaced the next morning.

“With their donation, we’re able to buy a brand-new stand and sign, a brand-new kettle and get that right out,” she said. “So, we didn’t even lose any time in ringing at Hobby Lobby.”

Without hesitation, two business owners from the area donated the $350 needed for a replacement.

“They were just astounded,” said Jerry Duggan and Becky Tomchek, who donated to restore the missing kettle. “They were shocked–you could hear it in their voices.”

The kettles can run $30-$90. The 50-lbs stands are the most expensive part.

“We just felt it was the right thing to do,” said Duggan. “We don’t like seeing that stuff happening in our community, and there’s a lot of people who rely on those funds and it just felt right.”

And seeing their example, several other businesses have started reaching out wondering what they can do to help.

“When these things do happen, it usually brings out the best in a community,” said Moffitt. “Community members really step up to help the Salvation Army during a difficult circumstance.”

Manitowoc police are still looking into the missing Salvation Army kettle case.